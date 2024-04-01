Falklands: happy birthday to the Typhoon

Typhoon overflying the Falklands (Pic Andy Donovan.)

It’s 30 years today since the first Eurofighter Typhoon flight of Development Aircraft 1 (DA1) at Manching in Germany. The first UK development aircraft, DA2, flew a few weeks later at Warton on the 6th April 1994.

DA2 was one of seven development aircraft built by the Eurofighter Partner Companies, and these aircraft played a crucial role in the intensive Flight Test Program, which ultimately led to the Typhoon FGR4 which we know and love today!

RAF has four Typhoon stationed at MPA, Falklands with all the necessary logistics and backup.

We're sure we're not the only ones who love to hear the roaring of the jets when they go low overhead!