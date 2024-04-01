Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, April 1st 2024 - 13:40 UTC

 

 

Falklands: happy birthday to the Typhoon

Monday, April 1st 2024 - 12:16 UTC
Full article 0 comments
Typhoon overflying the Falklands (Pic Andy Donovan.) Typhoon overflying the Falklands (Pic Andy Donovan.)

It’s 30 years today since the first Eurofighter Typhoon flight of Development Aircraft 1 (DA1) at Manching in Germany. The first UK development aircraft, DA2, flew a few weeks later at Warton on the 6th April 1994.

 DA2 was one of seven development aircraft built by the Eurofighter Partner Companies, and these aircraft played a crucial role in the intensive Flight Test Program, which ultimately led to the Typhoon FGR4 which we know and love today!

RAF has four Typhoon stationed at MPA, Falklands with all the necessary logistics and backup.

We're sure we're not the only ones who love to hear the roaring of the jets when they go low overhead!

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands.
Tags: RAF Typhoon MPA, Typhoon.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 