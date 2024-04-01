Milei denounces intimidating threats on social media

Milei also spoke of a campaign of violence against him

Argentine President Javier Milei wrote Sunday on social media about intimidating messages and death threats he had been receiving. He showed drawings of himself, one of them captioned: “The noise will be the tomb of the regime.” Milei also questioned reporters “who joined the wave of violence.”

Another of the threats features a man with Milei's face hanging by his feet: “before it is too late.”

“Let's see where those journalists who joined that wave of violence against me are condemning [this]... I almost have no doubt that after throwing a stone they will hide their hand,” Milei said.

The social media account “Escuela Austríaca de Economía” denounced receiving “messages of this type, where Milei appears dead or with messages like: we are going to kill liberals, we will not rest until we see Milei dead, etc.,” it was explained.

“Although I take this kind of things from those who send them, that is, from imbeciles, sometimes I have to be a bit wary,” Milei insisted as he mentioned those “democrats who always branded me as anti-democratic.”

Commenting in a post on March 24 of some aggressions and intimidating messages she received, Vice President Victoria Villarruel wrote: “Love overcomes hate... women attacking another woman. Threats and violence, scatological and sexual concepts to compensate for the lack of arguments after 40 years of a single narrative. They only have the insult left; arguments and historical truth are on this side.”