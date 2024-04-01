Rosario people switching housing preferences to meet security demands

1st Monday, April 2024 - 10:54 UTC Full article

Parts of Greater Rosario have seen their population double in recent years

Realtors in the Argentine city of Rosario -the hometown of Lionel Messi and many other celebrities in the country- reported that local clients are switching to apartments from houses as they felt more secure given the mounting drug gang violence. Those who can afford it also prefer gated communities such as country club residences.

“Insecurity is one of the variables that the average citizen of Rosario takes into account when he chooses his home. And living in a condominium is one of the great choices when it comes to security”, said José Ellena, from Rosario's Real Estate Chamber (CIR).

“Those who live in a house choose to move to an apartment. Of those who move, the great majority is buying and as a first option, those who can sell their house buy an apartment,” he added in a TV interview.

Inside a building, people feel “much safer” than in a conventional house, which is more vulnerable.

Location also plays a key role since apartments, in general, are closer to the city downtown, Ellena also explained. Although the area is not violence-free, it is better off than the suburbs.

“Depending on the possibilities, there are the complexes or condominiums with security and amenities [and] the gated communities in Greater Rosario that offer another type of housing,” the realtor pointed out.

As a result, prices have increased the most “in Funes and Roldán, the western area of Greater Rosario, which has doubled its stable population in a few years” and is the preferred destination for those “who leave Rosario to live in gated communities,” he also explained.

Ellena admitted that safer housing would require “an important amount of money.”