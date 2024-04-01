Ties between Argentina and Colombia getting back to normal

Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino will be traveling to Bogotá shortly

Diplomatic authorities of Argentina and Colombia have taken “concrete steps” to overcome their government's “differences” and restore ties between both countries to normal following the engagement in reciprocal diatribes on TV and on social media by Presidents Gustavo Petro and Javier Milei.

In a joint statement from both Foreign Ministries, both nations ratified the “importance of maintaining good relations” and pledged to take the necessary steps to overcome “any differences” as instructed by both heads of state.

Among those “concrete steps” were the promt return of Ambassador Camilo Romero to to Buenos Aires while Bogotá gave its nod to the proposed new Argentine ambassador. Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino is to travel to the Colombian capital shortly, it was also reported.

“By precise instructions of the presidents of both nations, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Colombia and Argentina have held conversations to strengthen diplomatic relations, in accordance with the traditional relations of fraternity, civility and the links between both peoples in the political, commercial, cultural and institutional fields,” the joint statement read.

Both “governments have taken concrete steps to overcome any differences and strengthen this relationship,” it went on.

“The Colombian and Argentine diasporas residing in both countries: students, workers, businessmen and families, have built this relationship and are its main support. Both governments will continue to work for the welfare of these populations,” the document also noted.

“A few days before the 201st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Republic of Argentina and the Republic of Colombia ratify the importance of maintaining good relations and maintain their will to strengthen the ties that unite both countries,” it was explained.

“The Colombian government has given instructions for Ambassador Camilo Romero to return to Buenos Aires,” the communiqué also stressed.

Petro expelled Argentina's diplomats last week after Milei called him a “terrorist” and a “murderer” in an interview with CNN. The current Colombian head of state was a militant for 12 years in the M-19 guerrilla group before signing the peace agreement in 1990 and jumping into politics.