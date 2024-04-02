First “celebrity” among dengue deaths in Argentina

De la Mota Claverie was to turn 34 on April 13

The latest epidemiological report of the Argentine health authorities on the dengue fever outbreak mentions 129 deaths and a total of 180,529 cases since the beginning of the 2023-2024 season until the 12th week of 2024. Among the dead is the country's first “celebrity” - the 33-year-old wife of a professional golfer, who died over the weekend.

The study also showed that 90% of the cases were autochthonous, i.e. patients with no recent travel history. The incidence of the disease was 384 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the case fatality rate was 0.071%, much higher than in previous seasons. Most cases were detected in central and northeastern Argentina.

The early seasonal increase accelerated from the beginning of February as the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the disease, appears ready to persist through the colder seasons.

In this scenario, residents are urged to continue observing all possible prevention measures, such as thorough and frequent cleaning of all structures that collect water, both inside and outside of homes, to eliminate all possible breeding sites. Swimming pools should be kept chlorinated and covered when not in use.

María Victoria de la Mota Claverie, wife of Argentine golfer Emilio “Puma” Domínguez, died of dengue fever in San Luis on Saturday while her husband was playing in a tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. ”Victoria's health deteriorated so rapidly that he passed away while Puma was making the more than 4,000-mile (7,000-kilometer) trip home,” the official PGA Tour Americas website said. Domínguez was unable to be at her side before she died, according to local media.

De La Mota Claverie and Dominguez had been married since December 17, 2016. The couple had two children, Constantino, 4, and Hipólito, 1. She was a clothing and textile designer who worked for prestigious brands. She had a healthy lifestyle, playing tennis regularly and also some golf. She would have been 34 years old on April 13.

Domínguez began playing golf professionally in 2005. From 2007 to 2012, he played on the Tour of the Americas, after which he joined the PGA Latin American Tour. He also played on the European Challenge Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour. He joined the PGA Tour Americas this season.