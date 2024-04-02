Kicillof tells Milei he cannot honor Thatcher and claim to defend Argentina's interests

“Sovereignty is not only a speech on April 2,” Kicillof insisted

Axel Kicillof, Governor of the Argentine province of Buenos Aires, criticized President Javier Milei and his speech during the event marking the 42nd anniversary of the landing in the Falkland/Malvinas Islands by claiming that “you cannot pay tribute to Margaret Thatcher and have her as your idol” and at the same time say that you defend Argentina's claims.

“We are waiting for the current president of the Nation to tell the people that it is not possible to pay homage and have Margaret Thatcher as an idol, who treacherously ordered the killing of Argentine soldiers,” said Kicillof about the British Prime Minister who personally ordered the torpedoing of the ARA General Belgrano battleship during the conflict.

“Sovereignty is not only a speech on April 2, it is not only carrying the national symbols or singing the anthem: sovereignty must be exercised and updated every day,” the former Economy Minister under Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) went on.

“Of course, remembering the Malvinas heroic deed, paying homage to the former combatants, Malvinas veterans, claiming in an unwavering and courageous way; and paying the international costs that have to be paid for our Malvinas sovereignty, repudiating the usurpers,” he added.

During his electoral campaign, Milei repeatedly admitted to admiring former British Prime Ministers Thatcher and Winston Churchill as well as former US President Ronald Reagan.

Meanwhile, former President Alberto Fernández insisted that Argentina's sovereignty claim over the Malvinas Islands “must be an undisputed State policy” and dubbed the recent visit to the Islands by UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron a “direct offense to our sovereignty” which “cannot be ignored.”

“In our government we managed to get the European Union to recognize that the islands are a disputed territory, thus ignoring the sovereignty invoked by the United Kingdom,” Fernández also pointed out. “There are two ways to govern Argentina: preserving its interests or disregarding them,” he went on. “On this commemoration day, we renew our unwavering commitment to the Malvinas cause, in honor of the sacrifice of those who bravely defended our land. The Malvinas Islands are and will always be Argentine.”

CFK posted a brief message on social media: “April 2. To the fallen and former combatants, with respect and honor. The Malvinas are Argentine.”