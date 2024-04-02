Peru: Boluarte reshuffles cabinet ahead of congressional vote of confidence

Boluarte is in the eye of the storm over her pricy Rolex watches

As signatures continue to be collected in Congress to impeach her over the Rolex watch scandal, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte was forced to make a snap cabinet reshuffle.

Ministers Víctor Torres (Interior), Nancy Tolentino (Women's Affairs), and Miriam Ponce (Education) resigned, and Boluarte took the opportunity to make other changes.

Torres was replaced by retired police general Walter Ortiz Acosta. He resigned after being questioned about the participation of National Police officers in the raid on Boluarte's home as part of the prosecutor's investigation into the case of the expensive watches. ”I have not been thrown out, nor have I been censured (in Parliament), I am leaving peacefully,” Torres said as he left Monday's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

In a ceremony in the Eléspuru Hall of the Government Palace, the President also swore in Morgan Quero Gaime as Minister of Education and Ángela Teresa Hernández Cajo as Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations.

In the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Ángel Manuel Manero Campos replaced Jennifer Contreras, while in the Ministry of Production, Sergio González Guerrero replaced Ana María Choquehuanca. In addition, Elizabeth Galdo Marín became Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, replacing Juan Carlos Mathews.

In this scenario, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén will go before Congress later this week to ask for a vote of confidence in Boluarte, after the scandal broke out.