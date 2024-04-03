General Laura Richardson arrives in BA for talks with Milei's gov't

3rd Wednesday, April 2024

General Laura Richardson, chief of the US Southern Command (Southcom) arrived Tuesday in Buenos Aires for a 3-day visit to Argentina during which she intends to engage in talks with local military and defense authorities to discuss geopolitical issues of mutual interest. According to local media, an encounter with President Javier Milei was not to be ruled out.

The four-star general is particularly interested in China's strategic deployment in the region, including a base in the province of Neuquén which is said to be of a scientific nature but is nevertheless believed to pursue other targets given the secrecy around it.

“The ties between our respective Armed Forces are solidly established, reflecting the deep relationship between our countries,” Richardson said upon deplaning at the military terminal in the Aeroparque Jorge Newbery.

“We are committed to working closely with Argentina to ensure that our joint security efforts result in lasting, positive benefits for our citizens, our nations, and our hemisphere. I am pleased to return to Argentina and deepen my understanding of this beautiful country,” Richardson, a helicopter pilot who saw combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, also pointed out.

The general's mission will also be focused on Tierra del Fuego Governor Gustavo Melella's possibly allowing a Chinese investment for the development of a deep-water port, which would become the southernmost in the world.

Richardson, Special Advisor Sara-Ann Lynch, and US Ambassador Marc Stanley are due at Casa Rosada for a meeting with Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse, Defense Minister Luis Petri, and Joint Chief of Staff General Xavier Isaac among other authorities. Milei's participation in these talks was not to be ruled out.

“It is troubling that Argentina allows the operation of Chinese Armed Forces in Neuquén,” Stanley said in a recent interview which China's mission labeled as “inappropriate,” insisting that the Neuquén base does not have military objectives, but is focused on space technology cooperation rather.

Washington's doubts stem from the fact that the facility is run by China's Satellite Launch and Tracking Control General (CLTC) agency, which ultimately reports directly to China's People's Army. Both the United States and its European partners question whether the base is solely for scientific purposes or whether it also has military implications.

During a recent appearance before the U.S. Congress, Richardson herself expressed the White House's concern about China's strategic infrastructure in Argentina, especially at the base: “It's a big concern for me as a military person, given the capabilities of the station and its potential impact on our allies and partners,” she said.