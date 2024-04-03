Oldest man on earth dies aged 114

3rd Wednesday, April 2024 - 19:02 UTC

Juan Vicente had 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren

Venezuelan national Juan Vicente Pérez Mora passed away Tuesday due to respiratory complications at the age of 114 in San José de Bolívar, Francisco de Miranda municipality, in the state of Táchira. He was certified by the Guinness World Record on Feb. 4, 2022, as the oldest man on earth. He had been born in El Cobre, Táchira State, on May 27, 1909.

“Juan Vicente Pérez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years old, a Tachirense from the town of El Cobre who gave Venezuela the Guinness Record for being the longest-living man in the world. I send my embrace and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Tachira state, may God receive him in his holy glory,” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro posted on X.

The Venezuelan was about two years away from surpassing the Japanese Jiroemon Kimura, who lived 116 years and 54 days and also failed to surpass the marks established among women by Inah Canabarro Lucas (115 years and 299 days); Tomiko Itooka (115 years and 315 days), and Maria Branyas Morera (117 years and 29 days).

Juan Vicente had been a farmer since his childhood, and at the age of five, he was already helping his parents with sugar and coffee harvests. As an adult, he served as sheriff in his town, Caricuena, and was actively involved in solving land disputes.

Pérez Mora's wife passed away 25 years ago after a 60-year marriage which resulted in 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.