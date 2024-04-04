Brazil: Travelers from US, Australia, and Canada will need a visa starting next week

The requirement has been reinstated out of reciprocity since Brazilians need to go through the same process to enter those countries

Holders of US, Australian, and Canadian passports will be required a tourist visa to enter Brazil by air, land, or sea, effective next Wednesday (April 10), Agencia Brasil reported. Under Decree 11.875/2024, the initial Jan. 10 deadline was extended for three months to avoid the negative consequences for Brazil's tourism industry during peak season.

The visa requirement overturns a decision by former President Jair Bolsonaro, who had lifted such an imposition in March 2019 for travelers from the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan in a unilateral decision while Brazilians continued to need a visa to travel to those countries. Hence, Itamaraty explained that the new measure stemmed from a question of reciprocity.

In May 2023, Japan was removed from this list when Brazil and the island nation signed an agreement to waive visa requirements for nationals of either country entering the other for tourism purposes for up to 90 days.

Brazil's International Tourism Promotion Agency (Embratur) has undertaken a campaign through tour operators and airlines in the three countries affected to remind their customers of the need for visas.

Travelers from those countries wishing to visit Brazil must apply for an electronic visa, the so-called e-Visa, through the platform: https://brazil.vfsevisa.com, which costs US$ 80.90, Agencia Brasil also pointed out.

The 100% electronic procedure does not require applicants to show up at a Brazilian consulate. All the necessary documentation can be uploaded digitally and the visa is also delivered via e-mail. A print-up will be needed together with a valid passport to be admitted into Brazil.

Travelers are also advised to apply for the e-visa well in advance to avoid delays or missed connections.

The e-visa will allow multiple entries and will have the same validity period as conventional visas: ten years for US nationals and five years for Canadians and Australians.

