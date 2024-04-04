General Richardson kicks off Buenos Aires agenda

Richardson met with Mondino, Isaac, and Petri, among other Argentine authorities

US Southern Command (Southcom) Chief General Laura Richardson held a meeting in Buenos Aires with Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse and Ministers Diana Mondino (Foreign Affairs) and Luis Petri (Defense) as well as with Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces Head General Xavier Isaac to discuss “military cooperation” between both countries, with a focus on China's presence in the region. In addition, Argentine purchases of defense equipment were also reviewed. Also participating in the talks was US Ambassador Marc Stanley.

It had been reported that Richardson might also meet President Javier Milei, which did not occur. According to a Casa Rosada statement, the meeting sought to "promote strategic relations in defense matters and reinforce military collaboration in pursuit of regional security and shared interests between both nations, within the framework of the strengthening of bilateral ties promoted by Milei."

Government sources quoted by local media also said that Milei's administration was entertaining the idea of inspecting China's facilities in the province of Neuquén north of Bajada del Agrio, before the Salado river bridge, on provincial route 33, in the so-called Pampa de Pilmatué, which are believed to be pursuing other interests beyond scientific ones.

Richardson and Petri also discussed the deal whereby Argentina will purchase US-built F-16 fighting jets from Denmark, which prompted the question of how these aircraft will be armed. Steps were taken to equip the supersonic aircraft with “state-of-the-art” armament that Argentina will also buy from Denmark, it was reported. The US will also be donating a Hercules C-130H transport airplane worth around US$ 30 million to the Argentine Air Force as a gesture “of strong bilateral cooperation.”

“This iconic aircraft, with a track record of service in 70 countries, will strengthen our capabilities,” Argentina's Ministry of Defense said in a communiqué. “We thank the United States for its continued support, we continue to work together in key areas such as cyber defense and disaster preparedness, building a secure future.”

The unit was received last year and added to the Argentine Air Force (FAA) under the leasing modality. Since then, it has been part of the Air Transport Group 1 based at the I Air El Palomar Brigade in the province of Buenos Aires. The aircraft's ownership is now to be fully transferred to Argentine authorities. Similar operations were concluded recently between the US Air Force and Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador.

Richardson's visit to Argentina also includes a stop in Ushuaia, where she will visit local military personnel to learn about their missions and the role they play in safeguarding vital sea lanes for global trade.

The US Embassy in Buenos Aires also said that Richardson and Isaac ascertained the “defense cooperation between the United States and Argentina, particularly in international peacekeeping operations and disaster assistance.”

The mission also said that the four-star general and Petri discussed “how to continue strengthening the longstanding defense partnership between our countries and contribute to Argentina's military modernization objectives.”