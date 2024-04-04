Uruguay and DEA sign new cooperation deal

The deal provides for more coordinated joint operations, Martinelli explained

The Government of Uruguay represented by Interior Minister Nicolás Martinelli and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) signed a “memorandum of cooperation” in Washington DC Wednesday whereby the South American country will receive help fighting trafficking. Joining Martinelli's entourage was Anti-drug Brigade Director Alfredo Rodríguez.

It will not entail the DEA again having an office in Montevideo as it did between 2012 and 2019, it was explained. However, the idea is “not far off,” according to Uruguayan media citing confidential sources. US Ambassador to Montevideo Heide Fulton was also present for the signing.

“Today in Washington DC we signed a memorandum of cooperation with the DEA that certifies the mutual commitment in the fight against drug trafficking,” Martinelli posted on social networks. “The joint work, which we have been carrying out since 2020, allowed us to formalize the relationship and strengthen ties to intensify the exchange of information and carry out joint operations within the framework of the legislation in force in both countries,” he added.

In Montevideo, US Embassy Counselor for Education, Press, and Culture, Kerri Spindler-Ranta told Telenoche that “although the reopening of the DEA office in Uruguay is not formally in process, it is important to emphasize that we maintain a close and cooperative relationship with the Ministry of Interior, the National Police Directorate, the Anti-Drug Brigade and other security and judicial agencies in Uruguay at all times. Cooperation on security issues is ongoing and very strong.”

“The DEA works monthly and very closely with the Uruguayan Drug Squad. DEA agents based in Buenos Aires travel frequently to Uruguay to collaborate closely with Uruguayan officials and security authorities on local and regional investigations,” the diplomat added.

In addition to coordinating efforts with the DEA, “the Regional Security Office of our embassy facilitates the work of Uruguayan law enforcement authorities with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and other US federal law enforcement agencies.”

The new agreement provides for the exchange of operational information; the analysis of data of “mutual interest”; the participation in joint operations, and assistance in cooperation on money laundering and illicit money flow.

Uruguay is on the international drug trafficking route. Many cocaine shipments to European ports have been intercepted recently.