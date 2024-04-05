Assassination attempt against Milei foiled

The 29-year-old assailant claimed he was God

A homeless 29-year-old man wielding a machete was arrested Thursday in Buenos Aires as he tried to break into Casa Rosada to kill Javier Milei. “I am God and I am going to kill the President,” he shouted as he was being handcuffed.

According to the Buenos Aires City Police, the assailant wanted to sneak in at around 3.45 pm when the door was opened to let a civil servant out. Federal Police officers took him back to the street, at which time he drew a machete and began to scream: “I am God and I am going to kill the President.”

Five grinder discs, a fork, and a 20-centimeter machete were seized from the offender. The suspect was charged with “public intimidation.” The case was referred to the Buenos Aires National Criminal and Correctional Federal Court of Judge Maria Capuchetti, the same magistrate handling the assassination attempt against then Vice President Cristina Fernándedz de Kirchner (CFK).

At the time of the attack, provincial governors of Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change) were still inside the building with Cabinet Chief Nicolás Posse and Interior Minister Guillermo Francos.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich congratulated Federal Police Corporal Yanina Violante, who detected the situation. “Congratulations to Corporal Violante!,” Bullrich wrote on X.