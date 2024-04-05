Falklands announces fees to change for applications for British passports

The Customs and Immigration Service would like to inform the public that from Thursday 11 April 2024 His Majesty’s Passport Office will be increasing their fees by 7.5%. This means that there will be the following price increase to passports:

• Adult passport (34 pages): Current cost of £127.79 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £8.00 to £135.79

• Child (under 16 years) passport (34 pages): Current cost of £94.79 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £5.50 to £100.29

• Adult ‘Jumbo’ frequent traveler passport (50 pages): Current cost of £138.79 (inclusive of administration and carriage costs), will increase by £9 to £147.79

The increases above are excluding the passport photograph service of £7.50 for a set of four.

New costs including the passport photograph service with effect from Thursday 11 April are:

• Adult passport (34 pages): £143.29

• Child (under 16 years) passport (34 pages): £107.79

• Adult ‘Jumbo’ frequent traveler passport (50 pages): £155.29

Please be aware that the official website for information contains UK internal and domestic fees and does not reflect the cost of postage and DHL to and from the Falkland Islands.

The Customs and Immigration Service would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that to apply for a new passport please visit the Customs and Immigration office located at 3 H Jones Road, Stanley, where you can collect the application forms and receive advice on how to fill in your information and which certified copies of documents need to be included with your application. The application forms can also be downloaded from our website www.falklands.gov.fk/customs In the case of passport renewals you will also need to bring in your current passport but this will be returned to you until your new one is issued.

It is strongly recommended that you do not apply for a new British passport online as you will be asked to send your current passport and original supporting documents and you may also incur difficulties and delays in receiving your new passport book and the return of your original documents.

Emergency passports can be issued in genuine emergencies such as for medical treatment or travel for compassionate reasons – not for holidays – and they are for single trips only. The cost for emergency passports remains unchanged at £75 plus the cost of photographs and on arriving at your destination you will need to obtain a full passport at extra cost to return to the Falklands.