”Launched in 1979, Falklands Conservation has built an excellent reputation for scientific research and youth education, alongside environmental advocacy and action.

As of the end of March, Falklands Conservation was featured in The Times and The Sunday Times as one of the charities to support in 2024. The article points out that UK has a long history of charitable giving (“charity” was first defined in English law as early as 1601). The problem comes with choosing which worthy organizations to give to.

Following on the published piece, Falklands Conservation said the organization was very grateful for this level of acknowledgement, but “we cannot forget to recognize and thank our countless supporters who, without their efforts, we would not be able to undertake the important conservation work that we do. This is a recognition of all your dedication and contributions to our vision and we thank you sincerely for partnering with us”

According to The Times group, some charities are geared as much towards raising awareness as intervention: and then outstands conservation initiatives such as one in Africa, and the Falklands Conservation.

The Times describes Falklands Conservation as the longest established environmental charity in the Falkland Islands seeking to preserve its array of valuable wildlife habitats for generations to come.

”As a nation, the Falklands has numerous native habitats and rare ecosystems that are under threat, as well as globally significant numbers of penguin (five species), albatross, prion, petrel and whale (15 species).

“The charity recognizes that for wildlife to thrive, the protection of the ecosystems on which they are dependant must be prioritized. This is why advocacy for sustainable approaches to land and sea management is at the heart of the organization's mission.

”Finally to support Falklands Conservation, the news group suggests becoming a member, adopting a penguin or make a donation, visit the website or follow the charity on Facebook, X and Instagram”.

