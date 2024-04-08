Argentina's Milei considers military aid for Ukraine

8th Monday, April 2024 - 14:54 UTC Full article

Milei revealed ongoing discussions between Defense Minister Luis Petri and Ukrainian authorities. “We will do whatever we can to help,” he stated.

President Javier Milei has announced plans to embark on a diplomatic tour across Europe in mid-June, including a potential meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski and discussions regarding military aid to Ukraine.

Scheduled to attend the Group of 7 (G7) meeting in Italy from June 13 to 15, followed by engagements in Spain and Germany, Milei expressed his intention to visit Ukraine during this tour. This announcement comes in response to an invitation extended by Zelenski, who attended Milei's inauguration last December.

Speaking to CNN, Milei outlined his itinerary, stating, “We are designing a trip, and the idea is that we will go through Ukraine. We have to travel to the G7, I am grateful to President [Giorgia] Meloni for inviting me, I also have to go to Madrid to receive the Juan de Mariana award, then to Germany to receive the medal of honor.”

During the trip, Milei intends to hold discussions with German Chancellor Olaff Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, in addition to his proposed meeting with Zelenski.

Regarding military aid to Ukraine, Milei revealed ongoing discussions between Defense Minister Luis Petri and Ukrainian authorities. “The governments are in contact, including the Ministers of Defense, and we will do whatever we can to help,” he stated. Milei also disclosed plans for a defense forum in Argentina at Zelenski's request, indicating his commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“I told him yes, we are going to do it,” Milei affirmed, emphasizing his willingness to assist Ukraine as much as possible. The potential for military aid remains under discussion, with Milei acknowledging, “It is something that our Minister of Defense is talking about to see how we can collaborate.”

After receiving recognition as the “International Ambassador of Light” from the Jewish community in Miami, Milei's visit to Ukraine would mark another significant step in his diplomatic engagements, underscoring Argentina's commitment to international cooperation and support for countries facing external threats.