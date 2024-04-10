Another major Chinese construction and real estate developer ready to fall

Like several other Chinese property developers, Shanghai-based Shimao defaulted on offshore bonds in 2022. Last month, it laid out detailed plans to restructure its debts.

China Construction Bank (Asia), a state owned financial institution filed a petition in Hong Kong to wind up the Shamao Group, after the Chinese real estate and construction developer failed to repay loans worth HK$1.58bn (US$ 201.8m; £159.7m).

Shimao said in a stock exchange filing it would “vigorously” oppose the lawsuit. Its shares, which have lost a third of their value since the start of the year, fell by more than 15% to hit an all-time low during Monday's trading.

In January, rival real estate giant China Evergrande was ordered to liquidate by a Hong Kong court. With more than US$ 300bn of debt, Evergrande has been the poster child of China's real estate crisis.

Property developer Country Garden also defaulted on its overseas debt last year and faces a winding-up petition. The first hearing for that petition, which was filed by Ever Credit Ltd, is scheduled for 17 May.

Ever Credit is a unit of Kingboard Holdings, a laminates maker and property investor. China's real estate industry has been facing a major financial squeeze since 2021 when the government introduced measures to curb the amount big developers could borrow. Since then several large property firms have defaulted on their debts.

Problems in China's property market have a major impact on its economy as the sector accounts for around a third of the economy.