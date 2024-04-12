Argentine court finds Hezbollah behind 1992 and 1994 bombings in Buenos Aires

Both events were said to be crimes against humanity and therefore no statute of limitations is applicable

A court of appeals in Buenos Aires determined Thursday that the Iran-sponsored terrorist organization Hezbollah was behind the bombings of the Israeli Embassy in 1992 and the Jewish Welfare Association AMIA in 1994 in Buenos Aires.

The magistrates also found both events to be crimes against humanity, which means no statute of limitations is applicable, thus ratifying a previous ruling from Judge Rodolfo Canicoba Corral almost two decades ago.

Judges Carlos Mahiques, Ángela Ledesma, and Diego Barroetaveña also pointed out that both attacks were planned from Iran and executed by Hezbollah, an organization they defined as a virtual armed wing for terrorist actions.

The court also lowered the sentence against former Judge Juan José Galeano, who was found to have paid car thief Carlos Telleldín to testify against Buenos Aires Police officers in the AMIA case. Former prosecutors Eamon Mullen and José Barbaccia were kept in prison for two years while Telleldín and his wife Ana María Boragni were acquitted after their involvement in the attack could not be established.

Thursday's resolution also urged the Argentine State to file a formal international complaint against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attack against the Israeli embassy on March 17, 1992, left 22 dead and more than 240 wounded, while the one against the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA), also in the city of Buenos Aires, on July 18, 1994, resulted in 85 casualties and some 300 wounded.