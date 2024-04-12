Milei meets Musk at Tesla factory

Milei and Musk also shared a view on free markets

Argentine President Javier Milei and South African-born tycoon Elon Musk met Friday at the Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, in the United States, in another sign of the liberal government's inclination to welcome global business. Musk's Internet connectivity provider Starlink has just become available to customers in the South American country.

Milei flew to Texas at Musk's invitation after receiving an award from a Jewish community in Florida. The Argentine president toured Tesla's facilities, where more than 20,000 workers produce the renowned electric cars.

“Towards an exciting and inspiring future,” Musk wrote on the social platform he owns (X), with an eye on Argentina's lithium and other business opportunities. Musk also highlighted the declining birth rate, which he said could threaten Western civilization.

Accompanied by his sister and presidential secretary Karina Milei, the Argentine leader got behind the wheel of a Tesla pickup truck to experience first-hand the driving of a 100% electric vehicle.

During the 80-minute meeting, Milei also expressed his support for Musk's stance regarding the controversy in Brazil with Supreme Federal Court (STF) Judge Alexandre De Moraes. In addition, the Libertarian leader promised to host a major technology event where Musk could promote his products.

“The idea is that there will be an event in Argentina on demography, technology, and economic growth, led by Milei and Musk,” Argentina's future Ambassador to the United States, Gerardo Werthein, told Infobae.

The connection between Musk and Milei dates back to the presidential campaign when they began to develop a bond through X. On Friday, they also agreed to meet again, this time in Argentina, where Musk is believed to be interested in exploring business opportunities beyond Starlink's, particularly in the automotive industry and communications.

At the same time, Milei took the opportunity to boost his global image, adding his picture with Musk to the gallery of other portraits of him alongside world leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former (and possibly future) US President Donald Trump.

Milei and Musk also agreed on the need to support free markets and avoid bureaucracy that does little to advance global society.