Argentine President and his romantic partner part company

Argentine President Javier Milei Friday announced through a posting on X the end of his romantic partnership with comedian Fátima Florez.
“As a result of the overwhelming professional success that Fátima is experiencing, of whom I am extremely proud, she has received numerous job proposals to work both in the United States and Europe” which in addition “to the complex task that I am facing today and that the Argentines have entrusted me with, has led us to live apart, making it impossible for us to have the couple's relationship that we would like to have, despite how much we love each other. That is why we decided to end our relationship and maintain a bond of friendship given how much we feel for each other and how much we love, respect, and admire each other,” Milei wrote.
Como resultado del arrollador éxito profesional que está viviendo Fátima, de quien me siento sumamente orgulloso, ha recibido numerosas propuestas laborales para trabajar tanto en Estados Unidos como en Europa. Esto, sumado a la compleja tarea que hoy enfrento y que los…— Javier Milei (@JMilei) April 13, 2024
Milei and Florez had been together in Miami earlier this week when the President was given a distinction by a local Jewish community alongside his sister and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei.
According to Argentine media, Milei's partnership with Florez had been regarded by many as an arrangement to mask his bachelorhood during last year's campaign and has now served its purpose. “Of course, there is no way to prove it,” admitted Minuto Uno.
Replying to the President's announcement, many social media users joked that the door was now open for Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, who has been reported to be a huge fan of Milei's.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
Congratulations for our Argentine friends!Posted 2 hours ago 0
Love can be wonderful for the couple...
Meanwhile today my family are enjoying freshly harvested peaches with Chile Champagne.
The authentic Italian Bellini, like the one first made in Harry's Bar in Venice, combine one part fresh peach puree with two parts Prosecco.
An absolutely marvelous beverage!
* * *
To all MP readers enduring Skippy's diatribes:
Six years ago:
https://youtu.be/LBBrSSyp7_M?si=LYzv3efw27Q5Iau0
¡Saludos de La Dehesa!
Ermmmmm..., hermanito...Posted 1 hour ago 0
Try to inform yourself before commenting...
- Fátima ditched Javier because he was “schnuckeleando im ernst” with Lilia...
Capisce...?
Dear TænkPosted 47 minutes ago 0
I was sarcastic in the post...
Also while murdering the Champagne denomination...
... meanwhile our grandkids are enjoying peaches with club soda...
¡Saludos de La Dehesa!