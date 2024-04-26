Alberto Fernández responds sternly to Milei's accusations: “My dog doesn't advise me”

26th Friday, April 2024 - 17:09 UTC Full article

Fernández refuted Milei's characterization of him as a “puppet” and asserted his independence of thought and action

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández answered libertarian President Javier Milei, following remarks made by Milei during a speech at Fundación Libertad where he referred to Fernández as a “puppet”. Fernández's response, laden with irony and defiance, underscored his “commitment” to rational decision-making and dismissed allegations of being influenced by external forces.

In a public statement posted on X (Twitter), Fernández refuted Milei's characterization of him as a “puppet” and asserted his independence of thought and action. ”I want to tell him that I am not, I was not, and I will not be [a puppet]. He should also know that my dog does not advise me (and he is alive), that the 'forces of heaven' do not send me signals, and that my actions and reactions are the result of reflection and not of psychological alterations,” Fernández stated.

Si el presidente se refirió a mí llamándome “títere” quiero decirle que no lo soy, no lo fui ni lo seré. También debe saber que mi perro no me aconseja (y está vivo), que las “fuerzas del cielo” no me mandan señales y que mis acciones y reacciones son el resultado de la reflexión… https://t.co/pRLioLwfOH — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 25, 2024

Fernández then proceeded to address specific points raised by Milei, particularly regarding fiscal matters and economic policies. He highlighted discrepancies in Milei's assertions about the fiscal deficit during Fernández's presidency, pointing out that deviations from IMF agreements were marginal and attributable to external factors such as the drought's impact on the economy.

Refuting Milei's claims of hyperinflation and significant deficits, Fernández painted a contrasting picture of his administration's economic performance, emphasizing achievements in industry growth, low unemployment rates, and substantial investments in public works, health, education, and technology.

Expressing disdain for Milei's characterization of his policies as insignificant, Fernández condemned the current administration's austerity measures as “inhuman, brutal, and fundamentally unnecessary”. He challenged the credibility of the government's proclaimed fiscal results, labeling them as false and misleading.

In a parting shot, Fernández admonished Milei for disseminating falsehoods, asserting that truth ultimately prevails over lies. “Enough of lying, President, it has already been proven that lies have short legs,” Fernández concluded, reaffirming his commitment to honesty and integrity in public discourse.