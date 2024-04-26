Early dawn Falkland Islands commemorate ANZAC Day

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand

The ANZAC,(Australia New Zealand Army Corps), service was commemorated at the Cross of Sacrifice at dawn, the traditional time it takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

Anzac Day, April 25 is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and “the contribution and suffering of all those who have served”.

In the Falkland Islands each year an Anzac service takes place at the Cross of Sacrifice at dawn, the traditional time it takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

This year, an introduction and welcome was given by Steve Dent, followed by an address and Anzac Day reading by Megan Tierney.

The wind was gusting at the Cross of Sacrifice but bugler Ian Barnes played clearly through the wind and rain.

Wreaths were laid including one by Acting Governor Dave Morgan. Those who attended were invited back to Government House for breakfast rolls.