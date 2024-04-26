Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands: temporary suspension of Permanent Residence Permit applications

Friday, April 26th 2024 - 10:40 UTC
The Falkland Islands Customs and Immigration Service informed that the annual quota for applications has now been met for all Permanent Residence Permit applications (PRP).

This means that acceptance of further applications will temporarily be suspended until Monday 2 September 2024. “This is as per the requirements of the Immigration (Permanent Residence Permits) Regulations 2009,” the Immigration Service stated.

Applications will be accepted as normal from Monday 2 September 2024 when the new quota year begins.

All application forms and guidance are available on the Customs and Immigration website: www.falklands.gov.fk/customs/

