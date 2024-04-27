Military presence “at the appropriate level to ensure the defense of the Falklands,” UK MoD

Following Argentina's purchase of US-made F-16 jets from Denmark, concerns were raised in Parliament to a Secretary of Defense regarding the UK's defense readiness in the South Atlantic, more precisely the Falkland Islands.

Robert Buckland Conservative MP, Chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, posed the question to defense official Leo Docherty, Minister of the Armed Forces who in his official response reassured that the defense readiness is continually assessed to address various developments.

Leo Docherty reaffirmed UK’s commitment to ensuring the security of the Falkland Islands, stating, “We keep our defense posture in the South Atlantic under regular review to take account of the full range of developments. I am satisfied that the current military presence in the South Atlantic is at the appropriate level to ensure the defense of the Islands.”

The Falkland Islands are currently host to a robust UK military presence, including RAF Mount Pleasant which provides a vital airbridge between the Islands and the United Kingdom. British forces stationed there include an infantry company, an air defense battery, four Typhoon fighter jets, and typically a patrol vessel from the Royal Navy.

Argentina has signed for 24 ex-Danish F-16A/B aircraft in addition to Sidewinder and AMRAAM missiles. Argentine Minister of Defense, Luis Petri, recently led the Copenhagen signing of the historic purchase agreement for 24 F-16 combat aircraft, with which Argentina will recover its supersonic interception capacity after many decades.

“Today we are completing the most important military aeronautical acquisition since 1983. These are 24 F-16 aircraft that have been modernized and equipped with the best technology, and that today are at the level of the best aircraft that fly in the skies of the South American region and the world,” said Petri, who also spoke with President Javier Milei, who witnessed the event via videoconference.

“With these new aircraft we are taking a momentous step in our defense policy, recovering the supersonic capacity of our aviation and achieving the definitive entry of our Air Force into the technological challenges of the 21st century,” Petri asserted.

Ending his speech, the minister assured: “Thanks to this investment in defense, I can proudly say that we are beginning to recover our aerial sovereignty and that our entire society is better protected against all those threats that put us to the test.”

The Argentine Ministry of Defense later indicated that “It should be noted that these F-16 fighter aircraft will be the backbone of the air defense system in Argentina, a mission that the Mirage aircraft performed for more than 40 years until their deprogramming. The purchase of these aircraft ratifies the government’s decision to promote investment in Defense with the objective of strengthening the capabilities of the military instrument.

The F-16 system acquired from Denmark includes single-seat units, two-seat units for advanced pilot training, weapons and support equipment. This aircraft of North American origin has characteristics of a multipurpose aircraft with functions of air-to-air and air-to-ground combat.

The agreement includes the delivery of four flight simulators, eight engines and spare parts for the aircraft will be guaranteed for five years. In addition, the contract provides for the training of pilots and mechanics who will work on this weapons system.”