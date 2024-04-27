Repair ship RFA Diligence, involved in Falklands and Gulf wars, sold to Turkey

RFA Diligence was previously chartered by the British government to support naval activities during the Falklands conflict in 1982.

The Portsmouth media has reported that RFA Diligence, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship previously involved in the Falklands and Gulf conflicts, has arrived in Turkey after being sold for recycling by the UK Defense Equipment Sales Authority (DESA).

The Swedish made ship was sold to new owner LEYAL Ship Recycling Group by the DE&S team specializing in the disposal of vehicles, vessels and equipment no longer needed by UK Armed Forces.

Having previously undertaken duties as a forward repair ship for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, providing support to fleets of vessels and submarines away from UK bases, RFA Diligence was decommissioned in 2015. DESA pointed out that her sale for recycling avoids unnecessary environmental and financial costs while generating income for the UK.

Richard Whalley, Head of DESA, who also previously served on RFA Diligence in 1992, said: “Responsible disposal of surplus defense assets is a key part of DESA business. Following a period of marketing the ship for further use, we have now sold her for recycling, providing a return for the Royal Navy and ensuring appropriate disposal.”

In more recent years, she was a familiar fixture in Portsmouth harbor before setting sail to make the journey to her final destination in Turkey.

She was equipped with specialized machinery including arc welding equipment, lathes, pillar drills, grinders, band saws and a large store of spares - while being utilized as primary battle damage repair unit. RFA Diligence was launched in 1981 and built in Landskrona, Sweden. she also had a helicopter deck on the roof of her bridge that was large enough to support a CH-47 Chinook. The hull was built to the highest ice class specification, which allowed her to navigate polar regions without the assistance of an icebreaker.

She was initially set up to be a civilian oil rig support vessel, but was chartered by the British government to support naval activities during The Falklands War in 1982 and was later bought outright as a fleet maintenance vessel. Previously known as MV Stena Inspector, government officials purchased the ship in 1983 for £25m and renamed her. She was used in multiple forward deployed situations since, including as a support ship for USS Tripoli and USS Princeton during The Gulf War in 1991.

The vessel was also deployed in response to humanitarian disasters including a tsunami in Sri Lanka in 2005, and underwent a £17.6m refit between June 2012 and February 2013, after a previous £16m overhaul in 2007. The Ministry of Defense put the vessel up for sale in 2016 and in 2017 she was towed from Birkenhead to Portsmouth where she awaited a potential buyer.