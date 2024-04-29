Big party on Falklands' Annual Tourism Awards, May 4th

29th Monday, April 2024

FITB celebrating a good summer season of cruise visits and land tourists

The Falkland Islands Tourism Board, FITB, is inviting the community to join them in celebrating the Annual Falklands Tourism Awards.

The invitation is extensive to everyone, especially those who worked during the tourism season, to come and enjoy a night of food, drink and the music from the Metronomes.

Where? At the Jetty's Center CarPark, from 19:30 to 23:00.

Likewise the Falkland Islands Development and Commercial Services is inviting the public to a Public Jetty Upgrades Information Session to take place at the Jetty Visitor Centre on Wednesday first of May and on Thursday May 2nd. from 10:00 AM to 17:00 PM.

The drop-in information sessions are about the forthcoming upgrades to the Jetty Center.

The public are encouraged to drop in to Jetty Vistor Center any moment between the announced time table to learn more about the project and ask any questions.

Organizers please call on drop-ins to take into account that FIG officers will be hosting student visits to the JVC between 11:00 and 12:00 hours on Wednesday and 14:00 and 15:00 hours on Thursday.