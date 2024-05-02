Iconic war Aircraft to be exhibited at the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust

2nd Thursday, May 2024 - 06:18 UTC Full article

A veteran Sea Harrier and Lynx await loading onto the Falklands supply ship at Marchwood Military Port in Southampton Water. Courtesy Royal Navy

A Harrier of 800 NAS launches from HMS Hermes during the Falklands campaign. Courtesy Royal Navy

The Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust is delighted to announce the impending arrival of two additional aircraft for exhibition. Currently located at Marchwood, these aircraft are scheduled to arrive in the Falklands in early June 2024, with plans for their transportation to Stanley on or around June 14th, Liberation Day, weather permitting.

In preparation for their relocation to FIGAS while awaiting the completion of the Lookout Gallery & Exhibition Hall, the aircraft will be on display at the Lookout Gallery & Exhibition Hall plot over the weekend of June 15th and 16th, providing the public with an opportunity to view them. Further details regarding this event will be communicated closer to the arrival date.

The Museum extends its heartfelt appreciation to the UK Ministry of Defense, specifically acknowledging the invaluable contributions of Lt Cdr Benjamin Thomas, Lt Cdr Kevin Roll, CPOAET(M) Stewart Wright, and all other personnel involved. Special gratitude is also extended to Bono at Big B’s Plant Hire and Lee Clement at the Falkland Islands Company for their generous offer of assistance in lifting and transporting the aircraft from Mare Harbor to Stanley and to Smiler Jaffray for his help supplying materials for the move.

Additionally, a sincere thank you to FIGAS for their support in accommodating the aircraft on their land, and to the Royal Falkland Islands Police for offering to provide an escort.

A special recognition is extended to Commodore Michael Clapp and Commander Tim Gedge for their support in securing the Harrier. We anticipate that Commodore Clapp and Commander Gedge will visit the Falklands for the aircrafts’ arrival.

The FIMNT expresses gratitude to the Falkland Islands Government for their support through a matched funding grant and an interest-free loan, which will enable the construction of the Lookout Gallery & Exhibition Hall, and for their support with the arrival of the aircraft. A special thanks must also go to everyone who has donated to the Lookout Gallery & Exhibition Hall - of which there are a lot of businesses and individuals. Our fundraising efforts are still very much alive as reducing this loan will result in more funds available for other National Trust projects.

While the gifted Sea Harrier did not serve in the Falklands in 1982, its display will honor the aircraft's essential role during the conflict, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of those who served. These aircraft were instrumental in providing air superiority and close air support for the British Forces, integral to Royal Navy operations during the Falklands War. One of the historic aircraft, Lynx XZ725, participated in Operation Paraquet during the Falklands War, serving with 815 Naval Air Squadron on HMS Brilliant and engaging in the attack on the Argentine submarine ARA Santa Fe near South Georgia. Lynx XZ725 played a significant role in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare operations during the conflict.

Upon completion of the LGEH, these historic aircraft will join the Sea King SAR, Phantom jet cockpit, Governor’s Taxi, an Islander aircraft, Camber Engines, and much more, and will offer visitors a captivating glimpse into the rich history of the Falklands.

Despite a population on the islands of some 3,600, and most of those are centered in the capital Stanley, the Falklands’ museum attracts 80,000 visitors a year, expected to rise to around 100,000 thanks to growing trade from cruise liners

For more information, please visit our website falklands-museum.com or contact Andrea Barlow on 27428 or email director@falklands-museum.co.fk