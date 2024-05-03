Lula pledges federal assistance to flood-ridden Rio Grande do Sul State

We aim “to swiftly address the fundamental needs of those isolated due to the rainfall,” Lula stressed

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite that the federal administration would spare no effort assisting the southeastern State get through the current heavy storms that have left at least 32 casualties, Agencia Brasil reported. The number of confirmed fatalities is expected to be higher as dozens of people were still unaccounted for.

Lula said ample federal government resources would be allocated to aid the people of Rio Grande do Sul state and to facilitate the reconstruction of municipalities affected by storms and floods since the beginning of the week. He made those remarks during a meeting with Leite in the Gaúcho city of Santa Maria. The governor described the situation as the most severe climate disaster in the history of Rio Grande do Sul.

“Every resource within the federal government's grasp, be it through ministries, civil society, or our military, will be committed around the clock. We aim is to swiftly address the fundamental needs of those isolated due to the rainfall,” Lula stressed after Thursday's meeting.

Leite explained that the current figures regarding deaths and disappearances were “extremely preliminary” and updates were to be expected with an increase in the number of casualties. “I am deeply saddened also by the unrecorded deaths, which unfortunately will likely escalate due to landslides and individuals stranded in inaccessible areas for over 48 hours,” he expressed. Leite highlighted the heightened risk across 204 municipalities due to rising river levels and the looming threat of landslides.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the federal government has mobilized to support emergency relief efforts for the population. Military personnel from the Armed Forces have been helping to search for and rescue victims and clear roads, as well as distributing food, mattresses, and drinking water, in addition to setting up relief stations and shelters.

Rio Grande do Sul has been grappling with escalating cycles of adverse weather conditions. In the second half of 2023, heavy rains triggered devastating floods, resulting in the overflow of the Taquari River, marking one of the most severe inundations in decades. This event claimed 50 lives.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)