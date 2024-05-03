The Inkerman Company leaves Falklands with spectacular live fire capability demonstration

Inkerman Company on watch at a hill nest

This week the latest Falkland Islands Roulement Infantry Company (FIRIC), The Inkerman Company, left the Mount Pleasant Complex, MPC, headquarters of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI. They ended their deployment with a fairly spectacular live fire capability demonstration centered around a light role infantry platoon doing a conventional advance to contact in front of almost 40 guests from all corners of BFSAI.

The RIC were able to demonstrate what they are trained to do and the effort that it takes to get there, and certainly aided understanding of the core role of their trade.

Major Alexander Budge, Officer Commanding The Inkerman Company gave a summary of the display so as to envisage the experience.

”Two Typhoon fighter jets appeared on H-Hour, ripping past providing Close Air Support, their engines producing an awesome roar. A BATSIM explosion was set off simulating the targeting of an enemy position and smoke billowed. Machine guns moved into place and tracer rounds soon zipped in the direction of the enemy targets – the GPMGs were ‘singing’.

“12 Platoon on the ground live fire and maneuvered, sections clearing each position with aggressive intent. Whilst the final enemy was being cleared, live mortar fire was called in on a notional enemy command post on the side of Starvation Peak, spectators seeing the explosions well before they heard them.”

On saying goodbye to The Inkerman Company, BFSAI welcomed Fire Support Company, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the command of Maj E Shepherd.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) is the senior line Infantry regiment of the British Army. Formed on 28th March 2006, it was founded on the fighting heritage of historic Scottish Infantry Regiments representing over 390 years’ continuous service to the crown.

Maj Shepherd said “Taking over the RIC and being part of the BFSAI team is a fantastic opportunity for us and we can’t wait to get stuck into some joint training!”

“We look forward to working with Fire Support Company, and wish all the best to the Inkerman Company.” (Cpl James Skerrett, Crown Copyright).