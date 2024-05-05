IAATO appoints John McKeon as Executive Committee and Chair

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) has appointed John McKeon as Executive Committee (EC) Chair and welcomed Brandon Harvey and Jørn Henriksen to the top team during this year’s annual meeting.

McKeon, co-founder, and owner of IAATO Member Operator Polar Latitudes, has been involved in responsible Antarctic travel since 2004 and an active member of IAATO since 2010. He joined IAATO’s Membership Committee in 2014 and served as chair from 2017 to 2021 when he was elected to IAATO’s Executive Committee (EC). He has also served on the Tourism Growth Working Group. IAATO has appointed John McKeon as Executive Committee (EC) Chair.

He is joined by new EC members Brandon Harvey, Senior Director Expedition Operations at Quark Expeditions and Jørn Henriksen, Director of Expedition Operations at Viking. The appointments were made following a vote during IAATO’s annual meeting, this year held in Annapolis, Maryland, US from April 23 to 25.

He said: “I want to thank all the members for trusting me with this responsibility. As we emerge from a very challenging time and face new challenges, I continue to see great possibilities for the future of our industry and the unique organization we all love.”

McKeon succeeds Tudor Morgan who has stepped down after serving on the Executive Committee for the maximum term of five years, the last two as chair.

Morgan, VP of Government and Industry Relations at IAATO member operator HX, has been part of IAATO for 15 years and remains on the responsible tourism association’s Climate Change Committee.

Every year at IAATO’s annual meeting, members have open and candid discussions on safety, environmental protection, and self-management. Decision-making is supported by recommendations developed by IAATO’s 12 dedicated committees and nine working groups throughout the year. The meeting concludes annually with the voting in of new policies on best practice which support the association’s mission.

It is at the annual meeting that new members are elected to vacant positions on the IAATO Executive Committee. As part of the EC, these members will lead the organisation, making decisions on behalf of the membership, where appropriate. The make-up of the EC is designed to reflect the geographical distribution and operational activities of the Membership.

IAATO Executive Director Gina Greer said: “Tudor has been instrumental in navigating the association through the legacy challenges presented by the pandemic, and an invaluable support in shaping and implementing IAATO’s five-year strategic plan; ‘Embracing our Role as Antarctic Stewards’.

“John has been a dedicated and knowledgeable presence on the EC for the last three years and his appointment to EC chair demonstrates the high esteem in which the members hold him. I’m looking forward to working further with him and welcoming Jørn and Brandon in their new roles.”

The new appointees join current EC members Diana Galimberti, EVP Operations and Product at Antarctica21, and Sibrand Hassing, Director of Fleet Operations Europe for Holland America Line, both appointed in 2021.