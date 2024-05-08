CFK says Milei plans to instate a 21st-century colonialism

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) admitted Tuesday during an event at the headquarters of the Instituto Patria in Buenos Aires that she was “not a feminist” and drew mixed reactions from her followers.

During an event marking the 105th anniversary of former First Lady Eva Duarte de Perón's birth, CFK opened the Women of the Bicentennial Hall. The move also responded to President Javier Milei's renaming the Women's Hall at Casa Rosada the Salón de los Próceres (Hall of the Heroes).

“I think we are in the presence of a political force that has a problem with women,” CFK underlined. “I am optimistic that someday all of them will return to the Casa Rosada.”

“Everyone knows that I am not a feminist militant, but I respect them,” CFK stressed. “I believe that no one has to assume roles they have never had, everyone recognizes themselves in what they are, with their virtues and flaws. I am not a feminist militant, but I respect my fellow women very much,” she underlined.

Regarding media allegations that someone from the audience had shouted “Cornuda!” (Cuckold) at CFK, Instituto Patria sources claimed those were fake news Libertarian social media accounts.

The new room will be open to the public as of next Wednesday, featuring pictures of Evita and other female political leaders and scientists as well as Mothers of Plaza de Mayo and Mothers of the Malvinas.

CFK seized the opportunity to address current political affairs and said that Milei's so-called Omnibus Law bill included what she dubbed the “legal statute of colonialism, 21st Century version.” That was how she described the Regime of Incentives for Large Investments (RIGI). “The new legal statute of colonialism, an extractivist economy without added value, without generation of technology, without any research or development is the RIGI,” she stressed.

“It will condemn Argentines once again to unemployment, which is already beginning to be seen and will become deeper,” she also warned.

Regarding the bill's alleged benefits to extractions, CFK recalled that the Mining Investment Act of 1993 did not result in massive or stable jobs and asked her followers not to embrace any false expectations with Milei's RIGI, a chapter within the Omnibus Law bill that offers a 30-year fiscal stability framework for large investments over US$ 200 million with tax exemptions and freedom to “export without liquidating a single dollar in the Central Bank” as from the third year of adhesion to the regime.

“As from the third year, foreign direct investment will be allowed to export without adding a single dollar to the reserves of the Central Bank. I ask those who voted for the agreement with the IMF, with what dollars are they going to pay the debt? How are we going to support the development of the industries?” CFK wondered

The former two-time President also said Milei “talks nonsense and has a lot of prejudices.” Under the Libertarian Government, “all Argentines should be worried,” she insisted while underlining a sharp drop in meat consumption nationwide from 57.6 to 40.3 kilos per capita.