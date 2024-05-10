UN General Assembly okays Palestine's full membership but with no voting rights

Despite Argentina's thumbs down together with eight other countries, the United Nations (UN) decided on Friday by 143 votes in favor and 25 abstentions to upgrade Palestine's status within the organization to that of a full membership, it was reported in New York. In 2012, Palestine had been admitted as an Observer State with 138 votes in and also 9 against.

Also casting a dissenting opinion alongside Argentina were the United States, Israel, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Papua New Guinea. Under previous administrations, Argentina had voted in favor of Palestine's accession to the UN. But this time around President Javier Milei's allegiance to Israel and the United States called for a negative vote. According to some Buenos Aires media, Argentina might expect Israel's reciprocity regarding the Falklands/Malvinas dispute with the United Kingdom.

The resolution adopted by the Assembly also grants Palestine new competencies that go beyond its current status as a “non-member observer state” and define its participation in the General Assembly, but specifies that it will not have the right to vote.

As per Friday's decision, the State of Palestine “is eligible for membership in the UN in accordance with Article 4 of the founding charter, and should therefore be admitted as a member of the United Nations.” Thus, the Security Council was asked “to reconsider the matter favorably”.

The greatest difference of opinion revolved around Palestine's potential voting right which was unwelcome even among European countries favorable to Palestine and was not granted for the time being. Palestine would also not be allowed to seek any position within UN bodies. Despite Friday's voting, Palestine will not be admitted into the UN until the Security Council acquiesces to it.

Palestine's Ambassador to the UN Riad Mansur said that Friday's resolution supports the right of its people to live in peace and sovereignty.

On the other side, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz called the historic decision “a prize for the Hamas terrorists.” He added that the UN was structurally biased and has become irrelevant while Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said that the UN endorsed “the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state.”

The General Assembly's endorsement comes amidst strong international pressure on Israel to halt the military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Last month, the United States kept Palestine from full membership by exercising its veto powers within the Security Council.