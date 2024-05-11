Experienced diplomat in the region appointed UK ambassador to Uruguay

Ambassador Green was Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General y Santiago and Buenos Aires between 2013 and 2018

The British Government announced Mr. Malcolm Christopher David Green as the next Ambassador to Uruguay. Malcolm Green will arrive in Montevideo in August, replacing Ambassador Ms. Faye O'Connor OBE, who will take up a new post at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

Ambassador Green is currently in the Africa Directorate as Deputy Director; before that at the UN and Multinational Department, Head of UN Peacekeeping Joint Unit. From 2017/2018 Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General in Buenos Aires, and 2013 to 2017, similar job but in Santiago de Chile; 2009/2013 UK mission to UN, New York, First Secretary, Peacekeeping, Human Rights and Conflict. Between 2003/2006, Mr. Green was also Second Secretary, Political Affairs in Buenos Aires.

Likewise sometime in June the new Uruguayan ambassador in UK will be arriving to take his post in London. Mr. Luis Bermudez is a professional diplomat with a long career in foreign affairs including the UN in New York.

I'm delighted to be able to share this news, and looking forward to returning to the southern cone in a few months' time to take up my new role in Uruguay: https://t.co/Fzp5NR9QuD — Mal Green (@mal_green) May 10, 2024

Ambassador Green stated, “I am looking forward to representing the UK in Uruguay to further strengthen the historic relationship between the two countries, continue to deepen our trade links and work together on a wide range of issues locally and internationally.”

Ambassador O'Connor added: “I am happy to leave this important bilateral relationship in very good hands. Ambassador Green will continue to build on the strong ties that bind us together.”

Ambassador Green currently serves as Deputy Head of the Africa Department in Sahel, Sudan and South Sudan at the British Foreign Office in London. He has extensive experience in multilateral affairs, peace missions, security and human rights in positions held in London and at the UK Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Green will be accompanied in Uruguay by his wife and son.