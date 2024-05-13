Argentina goes rogue even for Mother's Day celebration

Last Sunday was Mother's Day in most of the Americas, except in Argentina, Bolivia, Panama, Costa Rica, and Suriname

Argentine mothers are unique. They are the addressees of many famous tango pieces and celebrate Mother's Day way apart from all the others worldwide.

While Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in most of the Americas, Argentine mothers will have to wait until the third October Sunday for their special occasion. The tradition dates back to 1931 when it was officially established and stems from the Catholic Church's Council of Ephesus in 431 when Oct. 11 was made the “Day of the Divine Maternity of Mary”. Argentina first picked the Sunday closest to Oct. 11 either before or after it. In 1931 it was changed to the third Sunday of October. This time around, it will be on Oct. 20.

In addition to Argentina, only Costa Rica (Aug. 15) and Panama (Dec. 8) celebrate Mother's Day in a month other than May, both with religious connotations since both dates are linked to Holy Mary occasions.

Celebrating Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May are Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Suriname holds the festivity on May 13 and Bolivia on May's last Sunday.

The month of May has historically been associated with motherhood, particularly in the Christian tradition that venerates the Virgin Mary. In 1854, Pope Pius IX moved the “Immaculate Conception” festivity from Dec. 8 to May, thus leading most countries in that direction.

Hence, the International Day of Families is celebrated worldwide on May 15, as established by the United Nations (UN) on Sept. 20, 1993, in Resolution 47/237 to raise awareness of the family's role. Over the decades, the concept of family has evolved and is considered the basic unit of society. The date pays tribute to the bonds of affection that unite the members of a family. Understanding and love are essential elements for the healthy and balanced development of all human beings.

But in Argentina, Family Day is commemorated in October coinciding with Mother's Day. The decision was made with school environments in mind so that children who do not have a living mother would not feel cast aside.