Peru: New malignant tumor detected in Fujimori's tongue

13th Monday, May 2024 - 10:00 UTC Full article

“It is my turn to fight a new battle,” Fujimori said in a video posted on X

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori was found to have yet another malignant tongue tumor, it was reported in Lima during the weekend. The 85-year-old rightwing leader, who was released from jail on Dec. 7, 2023, has suffered from a cancerous lesion for more than 27 years and has undergone six surgeries in the same place.

“Just now that I have regained my freedom, it is my turn to fight a new battle. The results confirm a new tumor diagnosed as malignant, so I am going to start a treatment alongside my family,” he said in a video posted on X. “I never give up in the face of illness and arbitrariness. Nothing can prevent my reunion with all of you. With your support, God's help and the love of my family I will defeat cancer,” he added.

The patient, who had a lung tumor detected in 2018, was admitted to a Lima hospital at the end of April for a biopsy that procedure was successfully performed, his daughter and former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori confirmed. He also suffers from heart problems and hypertension.

Fujimori had been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres and is facing another criminal trial for the forced sterilizations of almost 350,000 women and 25,000 men of indigenous people during his government (1990-2000).

Before last month's procedure, Fujimori was seen regularly walking through the streets of Lima in good spirits.