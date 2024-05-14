Falklands, Anti-stigma campaign on Mental Health supported by FIG and UK

This Mental Health Awareness week Monday 13 – Sunday 19 May 2024 the KEMH Public Health Unit are launching a second survey focusing on developing an anti-stigma campaign for the Falkland Islands.

The KEMH Public Health Unit are keen to hear from anyone in the community who either has a current or past experience of a mental health challenge. The anti-stigma campaign is part of a project running across several UKOT’s, which aims to reduce stigma towards and to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of people who have experience of mental health challenges.

The project is funded and supported by FIG and the UK Government Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID). The project is being run by a research team composed of the KEMH Public Health Unit; Karen Rimicans, a founding member of Team Tranquil and an experienced mental health nurse practitioner with experience in mental health research; and Implemental, a UK-based social enterprise organization.

In order to take part, there is a survey which should only take 15 minutes and you do not have to answer particular questions if you do not want to. Your responses will be completely anonymous.

The survey period will run from: Monday 13 May to Sunday 16 June 2024

The findings from this survey will go to help guide the development of a new mental health anti-stigma campaign for the Falkland Islands, your responses will be completely anonymous.

The survey can be found online by visiting: www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations

Alternatively, paper versions of the survey can be found in the Post Office, or on request from the KEMH Public Health Unit at the details below. Completed paper surveys can be returned by using the dedicated collection box in the Post Office.