Falklands: Pharmacy Department's repeat prescriptions delays

14th Tuesday, May 2024 - 09:44 UTC Full article

If a patient is travelling overseas for extended periods of time, the Pharmacy Department will endeavour to provide up to three months supply of prescriptions

The Falkland Islands Pharmacy Department would like to remind the public of the process to receive a repeat prescription while the Department is temporarily short-staff, as there could be a delay in the timing for collections of orders.

The department are grateful for the public’s understanding for any delays that may occur.

The processing time for any repeat prescription is normally two working days, should a patient submit their request on a Friday afternoon, their prescription will not be ready for collection until Tuesday afternoon.

When there are Public or Government Holidays the timings will be taken into consideration and information is released on deadlines to receive requests. If there is a request for repeat prescriptions due to a genuine emergency this will be prioritized.

If a patient is travelling overseas for extended periods of time, this includes for medical trips, the Pharmacy Department will endeavour to provide up to three months supply of prescriptions. This is only if there is suitable availability and it is medically safe to do so. Requests for prescriptions for a trip that is longer than three months cannot be guaranteed, pharmacy stock for the community has to be taken into consideration and the prescribing Doctor may not authorize such a request on medical grounds.

Patients are advised that should they be overseas for more than three months that they should register with a local GP in order to obtain further repeat prescriptions.

The Pharmacy Department would like to thank the public for their cooperation and support in this matter.