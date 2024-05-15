Paraguayan President off on US, Taiwan tour

Peña was criticized for bringing along his son

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña left Tuesday for the United States to participate in a series of engagements regarding security and technology until May 17 when he will go to Taiwan. Peña took heavy criticism for bringing along his son Gonzalo Peña. The head of state said he would cover his son's expenses with his own money but is yet to show concrete evidence thereof.

Peña's itinerary includes Washington DC and San Francisco in the United States of America and Taipei, where he will be attending the presidential inauguration of Dr. Lai Ching-te. Paraguay is the only country in South America that continues to recognize Taiwan.

Also joining Peña's entourage were Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano and other high-ranking officials, such as Industry and Commerce Minister Javier Giménez who brought along his daughter Camila María Giménez, earning him the same questioning as Peña.

Last year, Gonzalo Peña joined his father during a trip to Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

Peña's presence in Washington DC comes at a time when Paraguay has been praised by US Senators Marco Rubio, Ben Cardin, Tim Kaine, Bill Cassidy, and Jeff Merkley as a strategic ally in South America by signing a resolution expressing their desire to continue supporting the strengthening of the historic ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which were based on shared principles and values.

“It is in our national security interest to support democratic allies in our hemisphere. Today, Paraguay and the United States continue to advance security, stability, and economic prosperity in our region,” they wrote while congratulating Paraguay on the 213th anniversary of its independence (May 14).

“In the midst of the commemoration of Paraguay's Independence Day, I am pleased to receive the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña. Earlier this year I had the honor of visiting Asunción and witnessing first-hand the importance of our nations' bilateral ties, which are crucial to the continued stability and security in our region,” said Rubio.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, highlighted the importance of the partnership between the two nations, emphasizing his country's commitment to equitable economic growth and regional security. “The United States is very mindful of its warm and enduring partnership with Paraguay as we promote equitable economic growth for our countries and security in the region,” wrote Blinken on social media.