LatinoLife In The Park is now the UK’s largest Latin music festival

16th Thursday, May 2024 - 13:30 UTC Full article

The Latin American community in London is one of the fastest growing. Around half of the 145,000 Latin Americans who live in the UK, reside in London.

Bringing together South American, Spanish and Portuguese communities in London, the LatinoLife in the Park Festival, which spotlights the richness of Latin music and culture, is now the largest event of its kind in the UK. Every year the festivities take place following a vibrant procession of hundreds of dancers and drummers.

Last year, for the first time, the festival took place in Enfield in north London, moving from its original home in Haringey. After a hugely successful day celebrating the contribution of Latin culture to life in England’s capital city, this summer’s event will again take place at Enfield’s Walpole Park.

FestSpace, a project focusing on assessing the conception, organisation and delivery of large-scale outdoor cultural events, ranked LatinoLife in the Park among the top 10 most inclusive festivals in Europe. It is the only UK-based festival to make the list.

Now in its eighth year, LatinoLife in the Park has established a reputation for celebrating cultural diversity through music, incorporating salsa, samba, reggaeton, jazz, fusion, folk, bolero, tango, hip-hop, funk and more.

Jimmy Saa set to headline in 2024



Those in attendance can immerse themselves in five unique stages showcasing the finest Latin talent and DJs from the UK. Among the highlights last year was a headline performance by Lucy Calcines, whose performance captivated audiences as the show's most-viewed. This year, for the first time, the event coincides with Colombian Independence Day with Buenaventura's renowned salsa maestro, Jimmy Saa, in his UK debut, headlining.

An exceptional lineup of both local and international musicians on the Colombian main stage includes London-based singer-songwriter Desta French. Attendees can also immerse themselves in two captivating experiences: Viva Mexico and Cuba Linda. Furthermore, a new addition of a DJ stage enhances the VIP area, while 30 Latin food stalls and beer and cocktail bars offer visitors delicious food and drink.





The rich, diverse influence of Latin America on London



The Latin American community in London is one of the fastest growing. Around half of the 145,000 Latin Americans who live in the UK, reside in London. Their influence has been embraced in the city. For example, Bolo 8 has become one of the most popular Latin bars in London and regularly features live artists as well as reggaeton DJs and a Salsa dance club.

Elsewhere, the CASA arts festival, which celebrates Central and South American theatre, dance, music and films, has been running since 2007, and several of London’s top restaurants, such as Amazonica London, Sucre, and Zuaya, are dedicated to Latin American cuisine.

LatinoLife In The Park has evolved into the UK's premier Latin music festival. From its humble beginnings eight years ago to its current status as a mainstay of the summer calendar, the festival has continuously grown and flourished.

