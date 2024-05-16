Meat production keeps improving in Paraguay

Mexico could become the next destination for Paraguayan beef

Just days after Paraguayan beef was granted access to the Canadian market, a report was released in Asunción Wednesday showing that cattle slaughtering increased 23% in April. Another 33,310 heads were put down last month for a total of 646,222 in the first four months of the year, which represented a 3.9% yoy growth.

According to the National Service of Animal Quality and Health (Senacsa), April was positively positioned in terms of cattle slaughtering, after the fall suffered in March, when 143,784 animals were slaughtered.

During the fourth month of the year, bulls accounted for 42% of the production, with 17,658,018 kilograms; followed by cows, with 21% of participation and 9,467,072 kilograms; and heifers, with 21% of the total and 8,228,497 kilograms. Steers had a 16% share, after 7,337,977 kilograms of animals slaughtered.

In the first four months of the year, Frigorífico Belén accounted for the largest volume of slaughterings with a 19% share, a total of 41,473 head of cattle and 9,906,917 kilograms. The company was followed by Frigochaco, with 19,285 animals slaughtered, and Frigorífico Concepción, with 19,206 heads.

Despite positive announcements, producers insisted they were in a complicated situation, due to poor weather and low prices. In a recent meeting with President Santiago Peña, Paraguayan Rural Association (ARP) President head Daniel Prieto insisted on the convenience of creating a Paraguayan Meat Institute to address the difficult situation of the livestock sector and the need to promote the opening of new markets, mainly those in Southeast Asia.

On a brighter note, Senacsa head José Carlos Martin said negotiations to export meat to Mexico were well under way. “We feel very confident,” he said while stressing the importance of Paraguay advancing in the animal identification system to give “a new face to Paraguayan livestock.”