Uruguayan aviation looking ahead at promising developments

16th Thursday, May 2024 - 19:34 UTC Full article

Long-haul flights will be able to land at Carrasco with 150-meter visibility, it was explained

Uruguayan authorities have reached an agreement with the company managing Montevideo's Carrasco International Airport for the installation of state-of-the-art navigation equipment which would make landings safer even under foggy weather.

Defense Minister Armando Castaingdebat and Aeropuertos Uruguay Director Diego Arrosa signed the documents whereby the company would invest US$ 30 million in infrastructure.

Castaingdebat welcomed the institutional strength of the country and its legal system, which encourages companies to invest in Uruguay. To that end, the new equipment will enhance the importance of the Carrasco Airport in regional commercial aviation.

Uruguayan Air Force Chief Luis De León celebrated the initiative whereby pilots would be able to land in adverse weather conditions such as a visibility of 150 meters. “It is an opportunity for transcontinental flights not to operate with an alternate airport,” he explained.

Thus, Castaingdebat insisted that these new capabilities would improve the country's connectivity.

The new announcement was preceded by press reports that Saudi Arabia would be involved in the creation of a Uruguayan airline. The country has had no major carrier since PLUNA went bankrupt and the short-lived Alas Uruguay failed to pick up the baton.

According to Al-Arabiya Business, the South American country's General Authority of Civil Aviation would have a 40% stake in “Saudi Uruguay Airlines,” while the kingdom would retain 60% ownership.