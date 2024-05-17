Brazil to host 2027 women's football World Cup

Brazil was chosen Friday by 119 votes to 78 to host the 2027 edition of the Women's Football World Cup, it was announced in Bangkok, Thailand, where the sport's governing body, FIFA, held its General Assembly. The South American country was preferred to the consortium formed by Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. It will be the tenth version of the competition and the first in this part of the globe.

Last month, the United States and Mexico withdrew their candidacy. They will co-host the 2026 men's tournament alongside Canada, and will now look to host the women's finals in 2031, depending on a FIFA decision to be made next year. South Africa had withdrawn its application in November 2023.

“We knew we would be celebrating a victory for South American women's football and for women,” said Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues. “After the things that affect all Brazilians - a catastrophe due to climate change - our achievement today, the first Women's World Cup in South America, will help us grow stronger,” he added.

“The exact dates of the competition will be confirmed in due course,” FIFA explained. Brazil has hosted two men's World Cups, in 1950 and 2014.

“The Bid Evaluation Working Group has determined that both bids qualify for consideration by the FIFA Council and Congress, as both have approved the minimum requirements to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in the technical evaluation,” FIFA said in a statement before the vote. Brazil obtained 4.0 points out of 5 while the European bid averaged 3.7.

Brazil's “nomination follows the most comprehensive bidding process in the history of the Women's World Cup, decided for the first time by open voting at the FIFA Congress. Brazil received 119 votes, while the bid from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany received 78 votes,” FIFA also said.

The Women's World Cup has grown steadily since its first edition in China in 1991 and subsequent competitions in Sweden, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, and Australia and New Zealand (co-hosts). In 2023, participation in the FIFA Women's World Cup was expanded from 24 to 32 teams.