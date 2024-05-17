Milei lands in Madrid, praises his administration's achievements

During the weekend, Milei is also scheduled to hold encounters with Spanish businesspeople

Argentine President Javier Milei landed Friday in Madrid after a refueling stopover in the Canary Islands, for a series of engagements, none including a member of the Spanish government or the royal house. Also aboard the ARG 01 aircraft was Presidential Secretary Karina Milei.

The Libertarian leader's presence in the European country comes less than a fortnight after Transport Minister Oscar Puente suggested he was “ingesting substances,” nearly triggering a diplomatic conflict. Also criticizing Milei lately was Spain's Science Minister Diana Morant, who said he represented a “negationist model” that “attempts against democracy itself.”

Milei is to spend three days in the Spanish capital to participate in a summit of right-wing parties, where he is expected to meet with Vox's Santiago Abascal.

However, the Argentine President's first entry on his agenda was launching a book he wrote on Capitalism, Socialism, and the neoclassical trap. Abascal and Milei last met during the Libertarian's presidential inauguration in Buenos Aires on Dec. 10, 2023. The same publication is to be released in Argentina on May 22, it was explained during a large-scale event at the iconic Luna Park stadium.

At this event in Madrid on Friday, Milei told attendees that as an economist by profession, he was “a specialist in economic growth in a country sick with Keynesianism” and a “liberal in a country of lefties” who, however, was “ controlling inflation”.

He also stated that the outgoing administration of Alberto Fernández left an imminent hyperinflation “at a rate of 1% daily, that is, 3,700 per year.” He added that “in the second week of December it was already 7,500.”

During the weekend, Milei also plans to hold meetings with Spanish businessmen. With no other stops on the President's tour, he is expected to fly directly back to Buenos Aires.