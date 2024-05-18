BAS marine biologist elected to the Fellowship of the Royal Society

18th Saturday, May 2024 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Professor Lloyd Peck has been elected to the Fellowship of the Royal Society

Professor Lloyd Peck, Science Leader and marine biologist at British Antarctic Survey (BAS), joins over 90 exceptional researchers from across the world in being elected to the Fellowship of the Royal Society, the UK’s national academy of sciences.

Recognized for their invaluable contributions to science, the elected Fellows are leaders in their fields, drawn from across academia, industry and wider society.

Professor Lloyd Peck said, “I am overwhelmed by the honor of being elected a Fellow of the Royal Society. Things like this just do not happen to people like me raised in a lower working-class manual labor family and who’s first job was stacking sheep carcasses in a deep freeze.

“I am very keen on promoting my science with the public and am a speaker for Speakers for Schools that link successful people with schools in underprivileged areas to inspire their students. I hope this accolade will help some of those students feel they can achieve their goals.”

Sir Adrian Smith, President of the Royal Society, said: “I am pleased to welcome such an outstanding group into the Fellowship of the Royal Society.

“This new cohort have already made significant contributions to our understanding of the world around us and continue to push the boundaries of possibility in academic research and industry.

“Their diverse range of expertise is furthering human understanding and helping to address some of our greatest challenges. It is an honor to have them join the Fellowship.”

Statistics about this year’s intake of Fellows:

• 30% of this year’s intake of Fellows, Foreign Members and Honorary Fellows are women.

• New Fellows have been elected from 23 UK institutions, including The University of Nottingham, British Antarctic Survey, University of Strathclyde and the Natural History Museum

• They have been elected from countries including Brazil, China, Japan, Mexico and Singapore

The full list of the newly elected Fellows and Foreign Members of the Royal Society is available on the Royal Society website. Besides you can read more about Lloyd’s career and journey into science in these articles by Wolfson College and University of Portsmouth.