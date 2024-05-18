Cambridge will vote to award Freedom of the City to Ice Patrol HMS Protector

HMS Protector has very close links with the British Antarctic Survey and the Scott Polar Institute, both in Cambridge.

Next 23 May a full council meeting from the landlocked city of Cambridge will decide on plans to award the Royal Navy Ice Patrol HMS Protector, Freedom of the City.

The decision will not be without debate since Councilor Naomi Bennett, of the Green Party, said she realized people were “quite bemused” that one of the “furthest inland” cities in the UK, was giving this honor to a ship.

However the civic affairs committee highlighted the ship’s links to organizations in the city such as the British Antarctic Survey and the Scott Polar Institute, and the many scientists who work in these institutions.

A report presented to councilors at a civic affairs meeting said: “HMS Protector is on a continuing mission to support international research into wildlife, the changing climate and shifting waters of Antarctica and upholding the UK’s long-standing commitment to the region.

”HMS Protector has the capacity to break through thick ice and provide vital support to those caught up in earth’s most challenging conditions.

“She carries on board four working craft, two cranes and a helicopter deck, with a full complement of 88, although accommodation for 100 if required.

”The council has already declared 'a strong and enduring relationship' with HMS Protector and has declared a climate emergency.”