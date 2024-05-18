Prime Minister Sunak and wife among the richest families in UK

The Rishi Sunak couple wealthy standing has been mainly due to Ms Akshata Murty's shares in Infosys, the Indian IT giant co-founded by her father (Pic PA)

The Sunday Times Rich List has published that the personal wealth of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty has been estimated at £651m, up from £529m in 2023. This was mainly due to Ms. Murty's shares in Infosys, the Indian IT giant co-founded by her father.

It means the couple living in 10 Downing Street are richer than the King, according to the annual list of UK's wealthiest people.

Charles III was ranked higher than the Sunak family last year, but his personal fortune is estimated to have grown more modestly over the past year, up £10m to £610m.

The Sunaks were ranked higher than the late Queen in 2022 - with Elizabeth II's personal fortune that year evaluated at £370m.

However, estimating the personal fortunes of monarchs is tricky, while the wider wealth of the monarchy - which includes various estates and palaces - has been estimated at dozens of billions of pounds.

Anyhow Mr Sunak became the first front-line politician to feature on the Sunday Times' annual wealth list in its 35-year history when he appeared on it as chancellor in the 2022 edition. At that point, the family's wealth was estimated at £730m.

The Sunday Times list of UK's richest families and individuals includes,

Gopi Hinduja and family - £37.2bn (industry and finance)

Sir Leonard Blavatnik - £29.25bn (investment, music and media)

David and Simon Reuben and family - £24.98bn (property and internet)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe - £23.52bn (chemicals)

Sir James Dyson and family - £20.8bn (household goods and technology)

Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family - £17.2bn (transport)

Idan Ofer - £14.96bn (shipping)

Lakshmi Mittal and family - £14.92bn (steel)

Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family - £14.49bn (retail and real estate interests, including Primark)

John Fredriksen and family- £12.87bn (shipping and oil services)