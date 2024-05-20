Milei's deficient diplomacy triggers concurring responses

20th Monday, May 2024 - 10:36 UTC Full article

Milei keeps steering Argentine into diplomatic conflicts owing to mere “ideological tantrums of the president,” Lousteau stressed

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell criticized Argentine President Javier Milei for his derogatory remarks in Madrid targetting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's wife Begoña Gómez and insisted that “attacks against relatives of political leaders have no place in our culture.” Borrell thus became just another voice condemning the South American leader's attitude.

Milei had already caused diplomatic clashes with most of South America and China and by adding Spain to the list a joint response from the European Union is not to be ruled out

“We condemn and reject them, especially when they come from our partners,” Borrell wrote on X. “Political freedom, prosperity, social cohesion based on fiscal redistribution and respect in public debate are pillars of the EU,” he added as Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares pledged to “take decisions to defend our sovereignty” if Milei does not apologize.

In Buenos Aires, the Radical Civic Union of former Presidents Raúl Alfonsín and Fernando de la Rúa underlined in a statement that Milei was jeopardizing the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“Since the president took office Milei travels around the world fulfilling a personal agenda without state visits and generating actions that put at risk the diplomatic relations of our country,” read the document signed by Party Chairman Martín Lousteau, a national Senator who once served as Economy Minister for the-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and as Ambassador to the United States under Mauricio Macri.

The UCR thus called for a “mature, responsible foreign policy, according to our history and national interests”, the UCR urged the Government to have “a mature, responsible foreign policy, according to our history and national interests and not a mere personal ideological whim.”

“In less than six months in office, President Milei has had diplomatic conflicts, only in Latin America, with Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, and in the last few hours, once again, with Spain. All countries that throughout history have had a fraternal relationship with Argentina,” the UCR noted.

These confrontations “are not the product of disagreement between national interests, but the product of mere ideological tantrums of the president,” the party insisted.

“Milei must understand that he is no longer a candidate or the referent of an international ideological group, he is the president of all Argentines and must act accordingly,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Milei's predecessor Alberto Fernández spoke of a mental “imbalance” on Milei's part that needed psychiatric assessment. Fernández pointed out that Milei's “constant verbal violence” was proof of that.

“The foreign policy of this government continues to isolate Argentina from the rest of the world, as it has already done with Mexico, China, Colombia, and Brazil. My solidarity and affection towards Pedro Sánchez, his wife, and his family,” Fernández also posted on social media.

Fernández, who is residing in Spain after leaving office, apologized as an Argentine citizen to the Spanish government “for the improper conduct of the person who holds the presidency of my country.”

“The link between Spain and our country has always been privileged. Because of the Argentine president's diatribe, today it is at its worst moment,” Fernández elaborated.