No May Pact, but celebrations in Córdoba still on

21st Tuesday, May 2024 - 10:24 UTC Full article

Milei is said to be looking ahead to the 2025 mid-term elections already

Argentine President Javier Milei confirmed Monday upon his return from Spain that there will be no May Pact as he had planned because the so-called Omnibus Law -officially known as the Bases Law- has not yet been approved by the Senate.

However, he admitted that he would be participating in the celebrations for the May 25 national holiday in Córdoba when and where the understanding with the provincial governors was to be signed.

Interior Minister Guillermo Francos said there would “be something on that date and the President will probably address a message to the Nation with what is expected on this important date for the country.”

According to local media, the details of the celebrations were to be announced Tuesday, but there seems to be a consensus that Milei indeed plans to speak from Córdoba's Cabildo.

“Great National Holiday ahead. The End,” Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni wrote on social media about next Saturday.

Still, it remains unclear why Milei would not stay in Buenos Aires for the occasion, given that the May 25, 1810, events took place entirely at what was then the City Hall (Cabildo) of the capital of the Viceroyalty of the River Plate. The building is located on the opposite end of Plaza de Mayo in front of Casa Rosada.

Political analysts speculated that, through his chainsaw economic measures, Milei had lost some of his support from the electoral times last year. Given that Córdoba was one of the places where he performed the best, he would be interested in speaking before a favorable crowd whereas in Buenos Aires he would risk notorious signs of discontent.

Poverty climbed to 55% of the population, according to an Argentine Catholic University (UCA) report where not so long ago, Milei used to teach Economics. The Libertarian leader is also said to have the 2025 mid-term elections already in mind, to achieve stronger political muscle and avoid the kind of bargaining that is stalling the Bases Law.

Regarding the May Pact setback, Milei insisted that the understanding could be signed “on June 20 or July 9,” also national holidays. The “natural” venues for these celebrations would be Rosario and Tucumán, respectively, but Milei might prefer otherwise. The Bases Law bill features “reforms that have to do with the long term,” Milei explained in a TV interview about his 10 “foundational” points.