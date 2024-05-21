One passenger killed and 30 injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits heavy turbulence

Passengers from 17 different countries were aboard the flight

A British national died and 30 other people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight home from London's Heathrow Airport hit “heavy turbulence” forcing an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand. “We confirm that there were injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. In total, there were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board,” the airline said on Facebook.

”Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on May 20, 2024, experienced severe turbulence en route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3.45pm local time on 21 May 2024,“ a statement read.

”Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. Regular updates will be provided on our Facebook and X accounts,“ the carrier also said

Thai responders deployed dozens of ambulances to the tarmac of at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport to treat the injured. ”We are working with the authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical care and are sending a team to Bangkok to deliver any additional assistance required,” the carrier added.

The fatality was a 73-year-old British citizen believed by witnesses to have suffered a heart attack. Seven other occupants of the aircraft were reported to b e in critical condition but it was yet to be specified whether they were travelers or crew members. Among the injured was the dead man's widow.

Suvarnabhumi International General Manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said that the plane “looks OK from the outside, but inside it’s a mess.”

Flight SQ321 had departed from Heathrow Airport at 10.38 pm local time on Monday. After it was hit by turbulence, the pilot declared a medical emergency.

Passengers from 17 different countries were aboard the flight, with the majority coming from Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia, it was also reported.

According to the latest press release from Singapore Airlines, 18 passengers have been hospitalised and thee other 12 were treated for injuries.

According to flight tracker FlightRadar24, the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of 37,000 feet but suddenly pitched down to 31,000 feet over a span of about three minutes.

Singapore Airlines has had seven accidents, according to the Aviation Safety Network. The last time a Singapore Airlines accident resulted in fatalities was in October 2000, when a plane crashed on a closed runway during take-off at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan.