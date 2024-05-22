Brazilian airlines announce services to Air Force Base in Porto Alegre

In no case will passenger transactions be handled at the Air Force's Canoas Base but at a facility 3 kilometers away

After it was confirmed that there is no date for the reopening of the Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, still partially under water due to the unprecedented heavy rains that have hit the State of Rio Grande do Sul since April 29, local airlines have announced the start of services to the nearby Canoas Air Force Base, Agencia Brasil reported.

Latam Airlines intends to start temporary operations on May 27 while Azul and Gol plan to begin their operations on June 1. The use of the Canoas Air Force Base in the Porto Alegre metropolitan area has been authorized by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

Fraport Brasil, the company managing Porto Alegre's airport, said it was still finalizing details regarding the infrastructure and safety of flights. Check-ins and other normal airport terminal operations are to be performed at a facility 3 kilometers away from the base, from and to where passengers will be carried in a bus shuttle.

“The ParkShopping Canoas structure will be part of this operation, where Fraport will receive passengers for security and boarding procedures before they travel by land to the Canoas Air Base,” Fraport Brasil said on its website.

For landing and take-off times, routes, and other information, travelers should check with their respective airlines, Fraport also said.

As of next Monday Latam will offer 12 weekly flights between Canoas and São Paulo, one daily to the Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) and another to Congonhas Airport downtown, except Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Latam will also continue to operate, until at least May 31, an emergency air network with 126 extra flights between São Paulo and the airports of Jaguaruna, Florianópolis, and Caxias do Sul to keep “Porto Alegre and its metropolitan region connected with the rest of Brazil and meeting its needs for transporting people and cargo through nearby airports.” Customers who have purchased tickets to fly to or from Porto Alegre by July 31 can change their itineraries free of charge.

Azul plans to offer a daily flight connecting Canoas to Viracopos Airport in Campinas, also in São Paulo, from where travelers “will be able to connect to hundreds of national and international destinations.” The airline has also rescheduled some of its operations in southern Brazil with extra flights to alternative Rio Grande do Sul airports, such as Pelotas, Santa Maria, Santo Ângelo, and Uruguaiana.

Gol will offer nine weekly direct round-trip flights between Guarulhos and Canoas. Extra services will be performed on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Alternatively, the company has also been offering additional flights to Caxias do Sul, Florianópolis, Passo Fundo, and Chapecó.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)


